Rugby-Champions Cup game between Cardiff and Toulouse cancelled due to COVID

The Champions Cup clash between Toulouse and Cardiff on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the French side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 19:31 IST
The Champions Cup clash between Toulouse and Cardiff on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the French side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday. Cardiff were awarded the Pool B tie 28-0 and five match points, in accordance with competition rules.

"Discussions with Stade Toulousain and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby took place before the match risk assessment committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR's medical advisory group as well as independent medical specialists," EPCR said in a statement. "Stade Toulousain had recorded a significant number of positive COVID-19 test results from within its tournament squad, and with the risk of further infection deemed to be too great, regrettably the decision was made to cancel the fixture."

The forfeit could impact Toulouse's chances of reaching the last 16. The French club are seventh in Pool B on seven points, level with Cardiff in eighth and one point ahead of ninth-placed Wasps, who have a game in hand. The top eight teams in the pool qualify for the last 16.

Earlier on Friday, Newcastle's European Challenge Cup tie against French side Toulon was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the English club. "It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group," Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards said.

The EPCR will convene a match resolution committee to determine the outcome of the game.

