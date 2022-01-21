Want to get better at bowling in middle overs, pitch wasn't easy to chase 280: Rahul

India skipper KL Rahul on Friday talked about the Men in Blue's defeat in the second ODI against South Africa, saying the Proteas are playing some good cricket on home soil and his side is also committing some mistakes in the middle. Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) rose to the occasion with the bat as South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. For South Africa, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 37 each.

"I think South Africa is playing some really good cricket at home, we are making mistakes as well in the middle. It's good learning for us. We are a team that takes a lot of pride in winning, but good learning for us and hopefully we can grow. We are trying to get better at things we haven't done well in the past," said Rahul at the post-match presentation. "Partnerships, middle-order becomes crucial when we are entering a big tournament, wanna get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things which are really obvious and right in front of us. We have spoken about it and it's only up to us to get better, learn from it and find a way," he added.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul played knocks of 85 and 55 respectively as India posted 287/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin also played handy unbeaten innings of 40 and 25 respectively. For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi returned with two wickets. "It does feel like one of the wickets at home and I don't think it was a pitch where they could have chased down 280 that easily. Credit to them, they are showing us the importance of partnerships and putting pressure early on against the bowlers," said Rahul.

"The way Shikhar and Virat batted in the first game was very good, and today Rishabh batted, the way he managed the first 20 balls, and then he took down the spinners," he added. Talking about the bowlers, Rahul said: "Jasprit has been the standout bowler for us and Yuzi has been good today. The energy has been great, it's been tough on the body staying in the bubbles. We love challenges and we have come short in the first 2 games, we will look ahead to the third game and try and win that one."

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday in Cape Town. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)