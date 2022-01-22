Left Menu

Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick dies at 72

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 10:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Former India footballer Subhas Bhowmick died at a city hospital on Saturday following prolonged illness, sources in the medical establishment said.

Bhowmick (72), popularly known as 'Bhombolda' was hospitalized with diabetic problems and kidney ailments and died at around 3.30 am on Saturday, they said.

Bhowmick was a striker and played for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and represented India in several international tournaments.

He was a successful football coach and had coached clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar, and Churchill Brothers.

