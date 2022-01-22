Left Menu

Verona beats Bologna 2-1 with late winner from Kalinic

PTI | Verona | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 10:19 IST
In a match between two teams still getting players back from coronavirus outbreaks, Hellas Verona beat Bologna 2-1 in Serie A.

Nikola Kalinic headed in the winner in the 85th to finish off a counterattack.

In the first half, Gianluca Caprari equalized for Verona with a backheel flick following Riccardo Orsolini's acrobatic opener for Bologna.

Verona was decimated by cases of COVID-19 at the start of the year and endured a surprise home defeat to last-place Salernitana. It bounced back to win 4-2 at Sassuolo last weekend with Antonín Barák bagging a hat trick.

Bologna's match against Inter Milan this month wasn't played when Bologna, too, was without a number of players who tested positive.

Verona moved up to ninth while Bologna remained 13th.

