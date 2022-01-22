Left Menu

Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes serving issues to see off Vondrousova

But the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist found her rhythm in the second set, breaking Vondrousova's serve in the second game with a powerful crosscourt backhand before going on to level the match.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 11:00 IST

Aryna Sabalenka Image Credit: Wikipedia
World number two Aryna Sabalenka showed her fighting qualities again on Saturday as the Belarusian came back from a set down to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1 and move into the fourth round of the Australian Open. Sabalenka surrendered the opening set for the third match in a row, overcoming early serving issues to pummel the Czech into submission.

"I'm really happy right now and mostly I'm happy that I made only 10 double faults," said Sabalenka. "She played unbelievable tennis today. I pushed myself really hard and I'm really happy with this win.

"I had some trouble (with my serve), I really expect in the next match a great serve. I'll just keep working on my serve and keep hoping it gets better with every match." Sabalenka's service struggles continued on Margaret Court Arena, with the 23-year-old double-faulting in the opening game to gift Vondrousova an early advantage.

While the players traded additional breaks midway through the set, Vondrousova remained resolute in the face of Sabalenka's heavy-hitting to take the opener in 38 minutes. But the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist found her rhythm in the second set, breaking Vondrousova's serve in the second game with a powerful crosscourt backhand before going on to level the match.

Sabalenka was even more decisive in the decider, breaking Vondrousova on three occasions to secure the win and set up a fourth-round meeting against Kaia Kanepi. "I don't want to focus that far, I just want to focus game by game," she said when asked about her chances of a first Grand Slam title.

"I just want to push myself and see how far I can go."

