Left Menu

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Everyone has belief, Indian side mentally strong, says goalkeeper Aditi

As the Indian women began their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign with a stalemate against IR Iran at the DY Patil in Mumbai, there was one Blue Tigress, who etched a little landmark in her career so far - goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who marked her 50th international game for India with a clean sheet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:07 IST
AFC Women's Asian Cup: Everyone has belief, Indian side mentally strong, says goalkeeper Aditi
Indian women football team (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian women began their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign with a stalemate against IR Iran at the DY Patil in Mumbai, there was one Blue Tigress, who etched a little landmark in her career so far - goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who marked her 50th international game for India with a clean sheet. "You never really think of such things. Of course, as a young girl, I've always dreamt of wearing the India jersey. Putting on the India jersey has been special every time. But doing it consistently for years is a privilege for which I feel very fortunate," the official website of AIFF quoted Aditi as saying.

When asked about the mood within the Indian camp, Aditi said: "There's a belief amongst all. All the girls are mentally very strong." Iran had held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs, smiles and tears in all these years. But what I've learnt is that there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. I've tried to take all the criticism in my stride and I'm grateful for every bit of success that has come my way," said Aditi. Group A of the AFC women's Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with IR Iran, with both sides having a point apiece. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022