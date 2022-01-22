AFC Women's Asian Cup: Everyone has belief, Indian side mentally strong, says goalkeeper Aditi

As the Indian women began their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign with a stalemate against IR Iran at the DY Patil in Mumbai, there was one Blue Tigress, who etched a little landmark in her career so far - goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who marked her 50th international game for India with a clean sheet. "You never really think of such things. Of course, as a young girl, I've always dreamt of wearing the India jersey. Putting on the India jersey has been special every time. But doing it consistently for years is a privilege for which I feel very fortunate," the official website of AIFF quoted Aditi as saying.

When asked about the mood within the Indian camp, Aditi said: "There's a belief amongst all. All the girls are mentally very strong." Iran had held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs, smiles and tears in all these years. But what I've learnt is that there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. I've tried to take all the criticism in my stride and I'm grateful for every bit of success that has come my way," said Aditi. Group A of the AFC women's Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with IR Iran, with both sides having a point apiece. (ANI)

