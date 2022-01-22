Left Menu

Tennis-'I panicked': Evans rues straight sets loss to Auger-Aliassime

Britain's Dan Evans said he "panicked on court" in Saturday's Australian Open third round loss to ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime despite having a walkover in the previous round. "I'm not putting it down to the walkover, I just definitely felt a bit out of sorts on the court," Evans told reporters. "I panicked on the court, it was total, I missed my chance and I panicked a bit and that happens in tennis.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:02 IST
Tennis-'I panicked': Evans rues straight sets loss to Auger-Aliassime
Dan Evans Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Britain's Dan Evans said he "panicked on the court" in Saturday's Australian Open third-round loss to ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime despite having a walkover in the previous round. Evans' second-round opponent Arthur Rinderknech pulled out with a wrist injury but Canadian Auger-Aliassime made short work of the rested 24th-seeded Briton with a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory.

Evans, 31, hit only 10 winners and made 20 unforced errors. His defeat means no Briton advanced to the second week of the season's opening Grand Slam. "I'm not putting it down to the walkover, I just definitely felt a bit out of sorts on the court," Evans told reporters.

"I panicked on the court, it was total, I missed my chance and I panicked a bit and that happens in tennis. I'm not going to sit here and say he was too good. I panicked and I felt that. "I was obviously not playing the two days before, I had not seen any crowds, I had been in the locker room, I had been just around the place and then I sort of walked out and ... maybe I made a little mistake there."

Evans beat Auger-Aliassime in their previous meeting last year in an ATP final in Melbourne and said the Canadian had improved in the past 12 months. "He played well when he was in front, he's a good front runner," Evans added. "He took his chance when he got it and ... I didn't take my chance.

Auger-Aliassime will face either fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev or 27th ranked Croat Marin Cilic in the next round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022