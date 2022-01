HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): * World number two Daniil Medvedev felt he was at his best during his 6-4 6-4 6-2 win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp as the Russian reached the Australian Open fourth round to stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title.

* Aryna Sabalenka showed her fighting qualities again as the Belarusian came back from a set down to defeat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1 and move into the fourth round. * Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off the incendiary Benoit Paire to reach the fourth round after a tough 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4 victory but was did not at first realise he had won.

* Simona Halep continued her rampaging start to the season with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Montenegrin trailblazer Danka Kovinic to reach the last 16. READ MORE:

2345 CILIC OVERCOMES RUBLEV Croat Marin Cilic staved off a strong challenge from fifth seed Andrey Rublev to win their fourth-round match 7-5 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3. The 2014 U.S. Open champion will next face Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Andrey and I have met a few times in the past, and it's always a tough battle against him," Cilic said. "If you give players like him a chance to hit, it will be a problem, so I tried to be aggressive and it worked out." 2333 CIRSTEA FENDS OFF PAVLYUCHENKOVA

Romania's Sorana Cirstea battled through an attempted mid-match comeback from 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win 6-3 2-6 6-2 and set up a fourth-round tie against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. 2140 DE MINAUR THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Australia's Alex de Minaur gave the home crowd reason to cheer by beating Pablo Andujar 6-4 6-4 6-2 to move into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. He will be up against 11th seed Jannik Sinner. 2110 SINNER DOWNS DANIEL

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-1 win over qualifier Taro Daniel. 2045 SWIATEK TOO GOOD FOR KASATKINA

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek was barely troubled against Russian Daria Kasatkina as she eased her way to a 6-2 6-3 win to reach the last-16. 1905 AUGER-ALIASSIME CRUISES PAST EVANS

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime made short work of Dan Evans as he powered to a 6-4 6-1 6-1 over the Briton to reach the fourth round and equal his best showing at the year's first major. "I've put in the work this off-season and I've had a great start. I feel like I'm in my place. I feel like I deserve to be here again in the fourth round," said the Canadian.

1845 TSITSIPAS SEES OFF PAIRE World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a wobble in the third set to defeat Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 6-7(2) 6-4. The Greek takes on 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas, who did not realise he had won after Paire erred with his forehand on the first of three match points, said: "Benoit is one of the biggest challenges in our game. He has a lot of talent and feel for the game, so it's a very important victory for me." 1825 MEDVEDEV BREEZES PAST VAN DE ZANDSCHULP

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev stayed on course for a second major title as he sailed into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 6-2 win over unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. The Russian will play Maxime Cressy next. Earlier, 20th seed Taylor Fritz beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-3 to reach the last-16 of a major for the first time.

1605 SABALENKA SURVIVES VONDROUSOVA TEST World number two Aryna Sabalenka found her range after a poor first set to beat Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1 and progress to the fourth round.

Sabalenka, who has struggled with her serve in Melbourne, joked that she was happy she "made only 10 double-faults" against Vondrousova. The Belarusian now faces Kaia Kanepi, who overcame wildcard Maddison Inglis 2-6 6-2 6-0. 1355 CORNET QUELLS ZIDANSEK CHALLENGE

Alize Cornet continued her fine run with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over 29th seed Tamara Zidansek to advance to the fourth round. Cornet, who was 1-4 down in the second set, clinched 11 of the last 13 games to take the win. She faces 14th seed Simona Halep next. 1350 COLLINS HOLDS OFF TAUSON

American 27th seed Danielle Collins came from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-4 7-5 win over Clara Tauson in the third round. Up next for Collins is 19th seed Elise Mertens, who swept aside Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-2. 1345 HALEP CRUSHES KOVINIC

Former world number one Simona Halep stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of unseeded Danka Kovinic. Halep, a finalist at Melbourne Park four years ago, is aiming for her third major title. "I feel good, more confident now because last year was a tough year and now I just enjoy playing tennis because I'm healthy," said Halep.

1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam.

A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and a high of 33C forecast. (Compiled by Michael Church, Dhruv Munjal, Rohith Nair and Aadi Nair; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

