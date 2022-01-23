Left Menu

Men's singles final at Syed Modi declared 'No Match' after one finalist tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament here on Sunday was declared as a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

The all-French clash was scheduled between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

''The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match'. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,'' the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

''The other finalist has deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled,'' the BWF added.

Top seed P V Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

