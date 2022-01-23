Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Curtoni wins Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G as Goggia crashes out

Elena Curtoni won World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday as fellow Italian Sofia Goggia crashed, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing Olympic Games. Goggia, who leads the downhill World Cup standings, lost her balance in the third section of the treacherous course and appeared to twist a knee before getting up and slowly skiing down the piste.

Goggia, who leads the downhill World Cup standings, lost her balance in the third section of the treacherous course and appeared to twist a knee before getting up and slowly skiing down the piste. Goggia, 29, has won five of the six World Cup downhills this season and was hoping to secure a double in Cortina d'Ampezzo after prevailing in Saturday's downhill at the Italian resort.

The women's super-G at the Olympics is scheduled for Feb. 11, four days before the downhill. Goggia also lost the lead in the super-G World Cup rankings to another Italian, Federica Brignone, who took fourth place.

She ended up 0.32 seconds behind Curtoni, who clocked a time of one minute 20.98 seconds to beat Austrian Tamara Tippler by 0.09 and Swiss Michelle Gisin by 0.24. Brignone has 377 points in the super-G rankings to Curtoni's 348 and Goggia's 332.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, who last won a World Cup super-G in 2020, took 16th place to extend her overall World Cup lead by 15 points over Czech Petra Vlhova.

