HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): * Rafa Nadal survived a mammoth first-set tiebreaker before going on to beat fellow lefty Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals, remaining on course for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

* Home hero Ash Barty will play in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year after defeating emerging talent Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3. * World number seven Matteo Berrettini defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the season-opening major for the first time.

* Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first quarter-final at Melbourne Park. READ MORE:

Australian Open order of play on Sunday Kyrgios circus rolls on in Australian Open doubles

Barty powers on at Australian Open in Laver's house Keys downs Badosa to make quarter-finals at Melbourne Park

Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

Krejcikova living the dream as she reaches maiden Melbourne quarters Sinner willing to take up McEnroe's coaching offer

Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia

2320 BERRETTINI SEES OFF CARRENO BUSTA Berrettini reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time after beating Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian will face Gael Monfils for a spot in the semi-finals. 2115 MONFILS DOWNS KECMANOVIC

Frenchman Monfils defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3, reaching the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the first time since 2016. 2030 BARTY KNOCKS OUT ANISIMOVA

Top-ranked Barty advanced to her fourth consecutive quarter-final at Melbourne Park after beating American Anisimova 6-4 6-3. The Australian, who hit 23 winners, will face Jessica Pegula in the next round.

1755 SHAPOVALOV TAKES OUT ZVEREV Shapovalov pulled off a stunning 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 upset win over third seed Zverev to extend the German's wait for a maiden Grand Slam title.

It will be the Canadian's first quarter-final appearance at Melbourne Park, where he will take on Rafa Nadal. 1720 NADAL DOWNS MANNARINO

Sixth seed Nadal stayed on course for a record 21st major with a 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 win over Mannarino. "First set was very emotional. Anything could happen there. I was a little bit lucky at the end. He had a lot of chances too... I am very happy I survived that first set without a doubt," said Nadal.

1505 PEGULA STUNS SAKKARI Pegula knocked out fifth seed Maria Sakkari to reach her second straight Australian Open quarter-final with a 7-6(0) 6-3 win. The American will next face Barty.

1415 KREJCIKOVA GLIDES PAST AZARENKA French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova ended Victoria Azarenka's hopes of a third Australian Open title with a 6-2 6-2 win over the former world number one. She will play American Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

1225 KEYS ADVANCES TO QUARTER-FINALS Keys handed number eight seed Paulo Badosa a 6-3 6-1 defeat to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2018.

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day seven of the year's first Grand Slam.

A hot day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 28.5 Celsius (83 Fahrenheit) and a high of 34 C forecast. (Compiled by Michael Church, Dhruv Munjal and Manasi Pathak; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)