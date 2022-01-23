Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Feuz poised for Kitzbuehel glory
Switzerland's Beat Feuz was on course for victory in the men's downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday after taking a strong lead with a time of 1:56.68 after the top contenders had completed their runs. Feuz won both downhill races at Kitzbuehel last year but has been without a victory this season. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won Friday's opening downhill.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz was on course for victory in the men's downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday after taking a strong lead with a time of 1:56.68 after the top contenders had completed their runs. The Swiss were set for a one-two in the final downhill before the Beijing Winter Olympics with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.
Austria, who failed to make the podium in Friday's first downhill at the country's marquee event, were set for a third- place finish through Daniel Hemetsberger. Feuz won both downhill races at Kitzbuehel last year but has been without a victory this season.
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won Friday's opening downhill. The Winter Games begin in China on Feb. 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
