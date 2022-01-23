Left Menu

South Africa beat India by four runs in third ODI, win series 3-0

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:31 IST
South Africa beat India by four runs in the final ODI to effect a clean sweep in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, South Africa were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 off 130 balls and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52 in 59 balls.

David Miller pitched in 39 to take South Africa closer to the 300-mark before the hosts were bowled out with one ball to spare.

In reply, India were all out for 283 in 49.2 overs despite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar.

For India, Prasidh Krishna (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) and Chahar (2/53) took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 287 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 124, Rassie van der Dussen 52; Prasidh Krishna 3/59, Jasprit Bumrah 2/52, Deepak Chahar 2/53) India: 283 all out in 49.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 61, Virat Kohli 65, Deepak Chahar 54).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

