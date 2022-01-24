Left Menu

Olympics-Beijing 2022 says 6 new positive cases detected among Games-related personnel on Jan. 23

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee on Monday said it confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day.

Of the new cases, four were among new arrivals and the other two were stakeholders already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.

Of the four positive cases found among 529 Olympic-related arrivals at the airport on Sunday Jan. 23, one was an athlete or team official, showed a statement on the official Beijing 2022 website.

Also Read: Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

