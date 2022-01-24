HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1832 MEDVEDEV OVERCOMES INSPIRED CRESSY

World number two Daniil Medvedev, last year's finalist, held off unseeded American Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a 3-1/2 hour contest on Margaret Court Arena to set up a quarter-final clash with Felix Auger-Alissime. READ MORE:

Auger-Aliassime books quarter-final berth Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Cornet survives Halep and heat to reach maiden Grand Slam quarter-final Berrettini credits 2019 pre-season for all-surface prowess

Navratilova says Tennis Australia 'capitulating' to China over Peng 'Political' Peng messages banned at Australian Open

Barty powers on at Australian Open in Laver's house Nadal survives epic opening set tiebreaker to defeat Mannarino

Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals Australian Open hopes for strong finish after Djokovic debacle

Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia Kyrgios circus rolls on in Australian Open doubles

Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

Krejcikova living the dream as she reaches maiden Melbourne quarters Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta

Sinner willing to take up McEnroe's coaching offer Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open

1810 AUGER-ALIASSIME BESTS CILIC TO REACH LAST EIGHT Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted 2018 runner-up Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4) in three hours and 35 minutes on John Cain Arena to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, joins compatriot Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, marking the first occasion that multiple Canadian men have reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam. 1656 CORNET DOWNS HALEP TO REACH QUARTER-FINALS

Unseeded Alize Cornet, making her 63rd main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, reached the quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over 2018 Australian Open runner-up Simona Halep in a grueling contest on Rod Laver Arena. Thai Tamarine Tanasugarn had held the record for the most appearances before reaching the last eight at a major, achieving the feat on her 45th at Wimbledon in 2008.

1405 COLLINS FIGHTS BACK TO DOWN MERTENS Danielle Collins rallied from a set down to beat 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and become the third American woman to reach the last eight, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Collins secured the win on her third match point when a tired Mertens double-faulted. 1115 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY EIGHT

Play got underway on as scheduled day eight of the championships. Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens were first up on Rod Laver Arena for their fourth-round tie. Another warm day at Melbourne Park was in prospect with temperatures already approaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to hit a high of 34.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)