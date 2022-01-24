Left Menu

Medvedev into Australian Open quarterfinals

Djokovic isnt defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the years first major for failing to meet the countrys strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 12 hours. Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last years U.S. Open.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:25 IST
Medvedev into Australian Open quarterfinals
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy. The No. 2-ranked Medvedev is trying to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title in the next Grand Slam event. He's now potentially three wins from winning back-to-back major titles. Medvedev was a runner-up in Australia last year but avenged that with a win over Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. Djokovic isn't defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the year's first major for failing to meet the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 1/2 hours. Cressy saved eight break-point chances in the fourth set before Medvedev got the decisive break in the 11th game, then served out at love to finish it off.

Medvedev will next play ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4). Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last year's U.S. Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022