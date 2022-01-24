Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League reports fourth straight weekly fall in COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 16 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fourth week.

The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 16 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fourth week. The league recorded 33 https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN2JR1FI, 72 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-reports-second-straight-weekly-fall-covid-19-cases-2022-01-10/#:~:text=Jan%2010%20(Reuters)%20-%20The,a%20fall%20in%20positive%20cases and 94 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/premier-league-reports-fall-covid-19-cases-2022-01-03 cases in the last three reports, while there were 103 positives -- a weekly record -- between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 17 and Sunday Jan. 23, 6,221 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 16 new positive cases," it said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2211279. A total of 22 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

Burnley's home game against Watford on Jan. 18 was the last Premier League tie to be postponed due to COVID-19, with a string of cases leaving the Burnley squad depleted. That match was pushed back for a second time, after having been rearranged from December, when Watford had an outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad.

