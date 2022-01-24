Sports News Roundup: Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice; Jayson Tatum racks up 51 points as Celtics rout Wizards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

Watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss luxury group told Reuters in its first comment since the world men's tennis No. 1 was expelled from Australia this month. The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported on Jan. 16 ahead of the Australian Open after a federal court dismissed his appeal to stay in the country and play the tournament.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum racks up 51 points as Celtics rout Wizards

Jayson Tatum snapped out of a 3-point shooting slump with a flourish, hitting 9 of 14 from distance en route to a season-high 51 points, and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Washington Wizards 116-87 Sunday in Washington, D.C. Tatum came into Sunday's matchup having missed his previous 20 3-point attempts and going 0-for in each of Boston's previous three games. But he hit his first four attempts against the Wizards and went 6 of 7 in the first half -- the last of which came just seconds before halftime.

Tennis-Kanepi stuns Sabalenka to reach last eight in Melbourne

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi rallied from a set down to topple world number two Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-2 7-6(10) on Margaret Court Arena in a tight contest on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. Having surrendered the opening set for three matches in a row, Sabalenka took a one-set lead for the first time in Melbourne but was unable to build on it as her serving issues resurfaced once again.

Tennis-Nadal excited by Shapovalov clash in Australian Open quarters

Rafa Nadal faces a tricky test in his quest for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title when he takes on Denis Shapovalov in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, but the Spaniard is relishing another battle with his fellow left-hander. World number one Ash Barty steps up her bid to emulate Chris O'Neil and give Australia a first home women's singles champion at Melbourne Park since 1978. Standing in her way is American 21st seed Jessica Pegula, who has never reached the semi-finals.

Tennis-Tsitsipas outlasts Fritz to reach quarter-finals

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived an attritional fourth-round battle with American Taylor Fritz on Monday, twice coming from a set behind to win 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. At just past midnight on Rod Laver Arena the Greek ended Fritz's resistance to set up a clash with Italian Jannik Sinner when he will be seeking to reach the semi-finals here for the third time in his career.

Beijing 2022 eases COVID curbs for Games; China warns on pollution

Organisers of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics slightly eased the strict COVID-19 requirements for participants, a move that means fewer athletes are likely to be tripped up by positive tests, although authorities also warned about seasonal air pollution. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the changes on Monday, which included easing the threshold for being designated positive for COVID-19 from PCR tests and reducing to seven days from 14 days the period for which a person is deemed a close contact.

Tennis-Medvedev admits playing mind games to reach quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev admitted to playing mind games in a bid to knock Maxime Cressy off his stride after the American serve-volleyer proved hard to beat in a stifling fourth round clash at the Australian Open on Monday. In oppressive heat at Margaret Court Arena, Medvedev claimed a taxing 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 win over the French-born Cressy but lost his cool after dropping the third set and began venting his frustration loudly.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's SO goal lifts Pens past Jets

Sidney Crosby notched the only goal in a shootout Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins erased a two-goal deficit to win their fifth straight game, 3-2 over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. After Pittsburgh got goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter nine seconds apart in the third period for a 2-2 tie, Crosby, the Penguins' second shooter, flipped the puck past the glove of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-IOC grants four extra quota places for Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted four extra quota places for Alpine skiers at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start next week, as some qualifying events are "under review", the IOC told Reuters on Monday. The investigation might lead to a change of the list of athletes already qualified, it said ahead of a deadline for entries for the Games on Monday.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Krol eyes Olympic medal after first World Cup win

Polish snowboarder Aleksandra Krol is hoping her third time at the Winter Olympics will prove lucky as she targets a podium finish in Beijing buoyed up by her first World Cup win. The 31-year-old could emerge as a dark horse at the Games, set to start on Feb. 4, after coming first in the parallel giant slalom in Simonhoehe, Austria, on Jan. 14.

