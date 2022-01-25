Left Menu

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for Covid

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested, the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:46 IST
Gautam Gambhir (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. ''After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested,'' the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus.

