Soccer-Morocco fight back to beat Malawi and reach Cup of Nations quarters

Achraf Hakimi curled in a long-range free kick as Morocco came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and stay on course for their first African title in over 45 years. Fullback Hakimi's precise strike completed the turn around at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium after Youssef En-Nesyri had equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Malawi went ahead early after a world class goal from Frank Mhango, who hit a speculative left-footed effort from some 40 metres out and watched in delight as the swerving ball caught out Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and crashed into the top of the net. Morocco will meet either Ivory Coast or Egypt in their quarter-final in Yaounde. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

