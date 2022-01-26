Left Menu

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek rallies to defeat Kaia Kanepi, sets SF clash with Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek entered her first Australian Open semifinal on Wednesday after she rallied to defeat Kaia Kanepi.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:55 IST
Australian Open: Iga Swiatek rallies to defeat Kaia Kanepi, sets SF clash with Danielle Collins
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Iga Swiatek entered her first Australian Open semifinal on Wednesday after she rallied to defeat Kaia Kanepi. Trailing by a set and a break against the Estonian, Swiatek dug deep--and deeper still--to win the second-longest women's singles match of the fortnight so far, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

The 3 hour, 1-minute victory is the longest match of Swiatek's young career at a Grand Slam to date, bettering a 2 hour, 42-minute 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 defeat to another Estonian, Anett Kontaveit, in the third round in Australia two years ago. Swiatek is now 5-0 in three-set matches at Grand Slams in which she lost the first set. She'll now face the number 27-seed Danielle Collins for the chance to get in the summit clash.

Earlier, three years after making her first Grand Slam semifinal, Danielle Collins has returned to the final four at the AO. The player from the United States defeated Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 6-1 in a 1-hour and 28-minute quarterfinal affair on Rod Laver Arena. The loss ends a career-best Grand Slam run for World No.61 Cornet. The former World No.11 defeated Simona Halep in the round of 16 on Monday to at last make her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, in her 63rd career Grand Slam main draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022