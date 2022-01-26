Left Menu

Padma Shri will inspire me to strive harder for Asian Games, says Pramod Bhagat

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat has said the Padma Shri award will inspire him to thrive harder and put in extra efforts in training for Asian Games.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:19 IST
Padma Shri will inspire me to strive harder for Asian Games, says Pramod Bhagat
Para-Badminton player Pramod Bhagat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat has said the Padma Shri award will inspire him to thrive harder and put in extra efforts in training for Asian Games. Para shuttler Bhagat will be awarded Padma Shri. The announcement was made on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday.

"It's a truly humbling experience to be honoured with the Padma Shri award and will serve to inspire me to earn more laurels for my country," Bhagat said in a statement. "This will inspire me to strive harder and put in extra efforts in training and Asian Games and World Championships which is scheduled for this year," he added.

The ace athlete also was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in October 2021 and now Bhagat is all set to become the first Para-Badminton athlete to receive the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Bhagat is busy training in Spain for the Asian Games and World Championship and with the Paralympics coming in 2024, this year becomes even more important for the para shuttlers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022