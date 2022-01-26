Left Menu

Christian Eriksen is BACK - training with Ajax

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:19 IST
Christian Eriksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen trained with Ajax's reserves to regain fitness while seeking a new team, his former club said.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut in 2010 as an 18-year-old after working his way through the club's youth teams.

After winning three top-flight Eredivisie titles in Amsterdam, he signed with Tottenham in 2013 before joining Inter in 2020.

Ajax said on Tuesday Eriksen was training with its second team this week.

