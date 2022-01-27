Left Menu

Philippines book knockout stage spot in style, blank Indonesia 6-0

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:04 IST
The Philippines booked their spot in the AFC Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals after crushing Indonesia 6-0 to finish as the Group B runners-up here on Thursday.

The Malditas completed their group stage campaign with six points, three behind Australia with Chinese Taipei their quarter-final opponents.

Eager to advance to the knockout stage for the second successive edition, Philippines applied heavy pressure from the start and were awarded a penalty as early as the fourth minute when Vivi Oktavia Riski was fouled for a handball in the area, but Katrina Guillou sent the spotkick against the left upright.

Guillou, however, redeemed herself in the sixth minute when, left unmarked at the edge of the box, she collected Carleigh Frilles' cross before slotting past Indonesia goalkeeper Riska Apriia to score her first Asian Cup goal.

Indonesia, on their part, looked to hit on the counter-attack but failed to really trouble the Philippines backline.

Philippines doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Sarina Bolden out jumped her markers to head home.

The Indonesian backline, however, were unable to cope with the Philippines pressure and in the 56th minute, a poor clearance allowed Tahnai Annis to convert the loose ball with a crackling strike into the bottom right corner.

Philippines were awarded another penalty in the 73rd minute after Amiatun's foul on Dominque Randle, and Jessica Miclat made no mistake to make it 4-0.

Annis doubled her personal tally in the 83rd minute with a scorcher from 20 yards out and Malea Louise Cesar sealed the emphatic win with her goal in the fourth minute of the added time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

