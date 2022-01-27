Sri Lanka bowl out Afghanistan for 134, Ranpul bags 5/10

Right-arm slinger Vinuja Ranpul led the way with an excellent five-for as Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 134 in their Super League quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Thursday. Ranpul finished the innings with figures of 5/10 in 9.3 overs, including three maidens in an outing that might attract the attention of many.

Afghanistan would have been bundled out for a much lesser total had it not been for Noor Ahmad's 30 runs off 33 balls down the order, which contained four sixes.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Sri Lanka struck blows in a game that was briefly halted by rain. Soon the Afghans found themselves tottering at 26 for four in the face of some disciplined bowling by the Sri Lankan bowlers at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Having lost four wickets within 14 overs, Afghanistan found a semblance of stability in their innings owing to the 47-run fifth-wicket partnership between Allah Noor (25) and Abdul Hadi (37). Bowling his slow left-arm spinners, Sri lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage (3/36) broke the partnership when he sent back Noor with the score reading 73 in the 33rd over. Hadi, who consumed as many as 97 balls to score his 37, saw two more wickets fall before he made has way back to the dressing room, stumped by Anjala Bandara off Wellalage's bowling in the 47th over. His knock contained three fours and a six.

Noor made his runs in 58 balls. Afghanistan were all out for the addition of two runs.

Sri Lanka's star with the ball, Ranpul struck at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batters to settle down. Brief scores: Afghanistan: 134 all out in 47.1 overs (Allah Noor 25, Abdul Hadi 37, Noor Ahmad 30; Vinuja Ranpul 5/10, Dunith Wellalage 3/26) vs Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)