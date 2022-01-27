Left Menu

Cricket-England's injured Morgan to miss last two matches of Windies T20 series

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two games in the five-match Twenty20 International series in West Indies with a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:54 IST
England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two games in the five-match Twenty20 International series in West Indies with a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday. Morgan felt pain in his right thigh during the warm-up and sat out the third T20 in Bridgetown on Wednesday, which West Indies won by 20 runs nL4N2U70HD to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"Follow-up testing revealed he (Morgan) sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement. The fourth match of the series is scheduled for the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Jan. 29.

