Soccer-Arsenal recover to beat Brighton and stretch WSL lead

Arsenal fought back to win 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to second half goals from Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema as they moved four points clear atop the Women's Super League. Arsenal ended their recent poor form after two games without a win and moved onto 29 points from 12 games ahead of second-placed reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners looked in control from the start but fell behind to an Emma Koivisto header that put the pressure on the hosts. However, Arsenal came back with a vengeance after the break and equalised through Vivianne Miedema's close-range finish from Beth Mead's free-kick in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later Mead got the winner by curling home a superb strike after being fouled. The Gunners had lost to Birmingham City and drawn with Manchester City in their previous two games.

