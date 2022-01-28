Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal recover to beat Brighton and stretch WSL lead

However, Arsenal came back with a vengeance after the break and equalised through Vivianne Miedema's close-range finish from Beth Mead's free-kick in the 55th minute. Five minutes later Mead got the winner by curling home a superb strike after being fouled.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 04:09 IST
Soccer-Arsenal recover to beat Brighton and stretch WSL lead

Arsenal fought back to win 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to second half goals from Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema as they moved four points clear atop the Women's Super League. Arsenal ended their recent poor form after two games without a win and moved onto 29 points from 12 games ahead of second-placed reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners looked in control from the start but fell behind to an Emma Koivisto header that put the pressure on the hosts. However, Arsenal came back with a vengeance after the break and equalised through Vivianne Miedema's close-range finish from Beth Mead's free-kick in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later Mead got the winner by curling home a superb strike after being fouled. The Gunners had lost to Birmingham City and drawn with Manchester City in their previous two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022