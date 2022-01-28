Left Menu

U-19 WC: Two plate matches cancelled after 9 Canada players test positive for COVID-19

ANI | St John's | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:08 IST
Two Plate competition matches at the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup have been cancelled after nine Canada players tested positive for COVID-19. The players will now undertake a period of isolation where their welfare will be monitored by the event medical team.

As a consequence, the Canadian team has insufficient available players to be able to take any further part in the event. Canada's plate play-off semi-final with Scotland on Saturday is cancelled and in accordance with the playing conditions, Scotland will progress to the 13th/14th play-off as a result of having a better net run rate than Canada from all matches played in the event.

The 15th/16th play-off that would have featured Canada against either Uganda or PNG will also not take place. "We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel two ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup games due to COVID-19 at this stage of the event. We were expecting to see some positive cases throughout the event and to date, these have been managed in accordance with our biosafety plan without impacting on fixtures. However, with so many players from the Canadian team testing positive it will not be possible to stage these games," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"The players are now self-isolating and will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the Bio-Safety Advisory Group," he added. The cancelled matches are as follows:

29 January - Canada v Scotland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 30 January - 15th/16 Play-Off, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

