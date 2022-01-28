Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Emotional Nadal stands one win away from record 21st major

A teary-eyed Rafa Nadal felt his tennis career was "alive" again after Friday's victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini took him to the Australian Open final and left him one win away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. A couple of months ago, the 35-year-old Spaniard was worried that he might never return to the court again after missing chunks of the 2021 season, including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open, due to a long-standing foot problem.

Golf-Harding takes two-shot lead after second round in Dubai

South Africa's Justin Harding took a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Dubai Desert Classic after carding a four-under-par 68 on Friday. Harding had to return to complete his opening round on day two after play was stopped on Thursday due to the fading light at the Emirates Golf Club.

Tennis-Nadal surprised but amazed with Australian Open final run

It was little wonder that Rafa Nadal was left sobbing into his shirt on Friday -- because even he did not expect to make the Australian Open final after all the injury and illness woes he had to put up with over the past six months. However, endless hours of hard work and the strong-willed belief of a champion means the Spaniard will be contesting a sixth Australian Open final - 13 years after winning his first and only title in Melbourne.

Tennis-Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he is unfairly targetted by officials over on-court coaching and said that it should be allowed anyway, after his Australian Open semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev on Friday. During his defeat to Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena, the Greek world number four was cautioned by the chair umpire in the fourth set for being coached by his father Apostolos from the stands - which is against the rules.

Team Taiwan won't be at Winter Games opening ceremony

Taiwan's small team for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing will not take part in either the opening or closing ceremonies, the government said on Friday, blaming delayed flights, tough anti-COVID-19 rules and an early departure. Chinese-claimed Taiwan had feared Beijing could "downgrade" Taiwan's status by putting its athletes alongside those from Chinese-run Hong Kong at the opening ceremony, a senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

Tennis-Medvedev revels dream-wrecker role after booking Nadal date

Daniil Medvedev will once again be ready to play the role of dream wrecker when he takes on Rafa Nadal in Sunday's Australian Open final. The Russian became the newest member of the Grand Slam winners' club when he triumphed at the U.S. Open last September, in the process dashing Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a men's record 21st major.

Tennis-Collins stands between Barty and the end of Australia's title drought

Ash Barty will carry the weight of a nation on her shoulders when she faces big-hitting American Danielle Collins in Saturday's Australian Open final, as she seeks to end her country's 44-year wait for a home champion. The world number one has lost just 21 games to reach her maiden final at Melbourne Park and is primed to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open.

China's Weibo warns users about posting Winter Olympics content

Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, sent out messages to its users on Friday warning them against posting any content from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics that belonged to broadcast rights holders or risk being blocked. The platform, which has over 570 million monthly active users, posted a notice on its official account and sent direct messages to its users, irrespective of whether they had posted any Olympics content in the past.

Amid pandemic and protest, Olympics return to a changed China

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off in a week, putting sports at centre-stage following preparations that have been clouded by diplomatic boycotts and the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Games into a tightly sealed bubble. Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, and some venues from 2008 will be re-used, including the Bird's Nest stadium, where the opening ceremony will again be overseen by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

NHL roundup: J.T. Miller hat trick helps Canucks end skid

J.T. Miller recorded a natural hat trick less than 33 minutes into the game as the visiting Vancouver Canucks snapped a three-game slide Thursday with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, whose winless stretch reached a season-high six games. Miller, the team leader with 15 goals, scored once in the first period and twice in the second for his second career hat trick. His first came on March 13, 2018. He also tallied an assist Thursday.

