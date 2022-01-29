When Wyllie comes to crease, I can relax: Australia U-19 skipper Cooper Connolly

Left Menu

Australia U-19 skipper Cooper Connolly praised batter Teague Wyllie for a breakthrough batting performance which helped his side beat Pakistan in the quarter-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Super League on Friday.

Australia U-19 skipper Cooper Connolly praised batter Teague Wyllie for a breakthrough batting performance which helped his side beat Pakistan in the quarter-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Super League on Friday. Wyllie's knock of 79 runs and a three-wicket haul by William Salzmann helped Australia to defeat Pakistan by 119 runs and secure a semi-final spot.

"There was some discussion for us before the game about what we wanted to do. In the end, we were happy to bat first. I feel like when he (Wyllie) comes to the crease and plays a few shots, I know he is on and I can sit down, relax. With the bowling, we were quite accurate and hit the right lines. We are a very strong bowling unit with a good variation of pace," said Connolly after the game. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Qasim Akram expressed disappointment on his team's performance and said that they didn't bat well.

"We didn't bowl well after winning the toss. Australia batted well, got solid partnerships, credit to their batters. 276 was a big total but we didn't bat well enough to try," said Akram. Australia will be up for the semi-finals clash on February 2, 2022. (ANI)

