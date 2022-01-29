Left Menu

Serie A: Stefano Sensi joins Sampdoria on loan from Inter Milan

ANI | Milan | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:37 IST
Stefano Sensi (Photo: Sampdoria). Image Credit: ANI
FC Internazionale Milano on Saturday confirmed that Stefano Sensi has joined Sampdoria on loan. The Italy midfielder, 26, has made 52 appearances and scored four goals for Inter, winning the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup.

His loan deal with Sampdoria will run till June 30, 2022. Earlier on Thursday, the Inter announced that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta for the signing of Robin Everardus Gosens.

The German wing-back joins the Serie A heavyweights on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. The 27-year-old becomes the first signing of the January transfer window for the Italian champions. He will compete with Ivan Perisic for the left wing-back spot in Simone Inzaghi's side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

