Premier League: Luis Diaz joins Liverpool from FC Porto

Liverpool Football Club has completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:03 IST
Luis Diaz (Photo: Twitter/Liverpool FC). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool Football Club has completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

Diaz will arrive on Merseyside once he has completed international duty with Colombia, who face Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening. He joins Liverpool after two-and-a-half seasons with FC Porto, where he made 125 appearances and scored 41 goals, and will wear the No.23 shirt.

The forward faced the Reds twice in this season's Champions League group stage with the Portuguese side and had netted 14 times in 18 league runouts this term. He had previously represented Barranquilla FC and Junior FC in his homeland before making the switch to Europe in 2019.

To date, Diaz has 31 caps for Colombia, with seven goals for his country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

