Soccer-PSG defender Ramos suffers muscle injury

Spain international Ramos joined PSG in July last year on a free transfer after ending a 16-year run with Real Madrid but has played only five times this season for the Ligue 1 club. PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-ahead-of-nice-psg-first-team-coupe-de-france that the 35-year-old will be rested after picking up a "low-grade muscle injury" in his right calf during Thursday's training session.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:10 IST
Paris St Germain centre back Sergio Ramos has picked up a muscle injury ahead of Monday's French Cup last-16 match at home to Nice, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/medical-update-ahead-of-nice-psg-first-team-coupe-de-france that the 35-year-old will be rested after picking up a "low-grade muscle injury" in his right calf during Thursday's training session. "We know whether there is an injury. It depends on how the player evolves from day-to-day," Pochettino told reporters on Sunday when asked for a time frame on Ramos' return.

"We cannot know how long he will be out before he can get back to training and then playing." PSG are top of Ligue 1 on 53 points after 22 matches, 11 points above Nice.

