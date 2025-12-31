Britain has issued a stern warning over China's recent military activities surrounding Taiwan, emphasizing that these maneuvers are heightening the risk of escalation in the region.

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office stated that the situation should be resolved peacefully through dialogue, without the use of force or coercion. The office reinforced its stance against any unilateral attempts to alter the current status quo that could destabilize peace.

The Chinese embassy in Britain responded to this statement by accusing Britain of misrepresenting the facts and manipulating the truth. Despite this, the UK continues to call for restraint to maintain stability.