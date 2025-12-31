Left Menu

Chock & Bates: Chasing Gold at Milano-Cortina Olympics

World champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are dedicated to winning Olympic gold at the Milano-Cortina Games. The ice dancers, a married American pair, are focusing on topping the podium, making this potentially final Olympic appearance significant. Their program, set to 'Paint It Black,' marks a creative push.

Updated: 31-12-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 06:03 IST
Three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are fully committed to capturing Olympic gold at the upcoming Milano-Cortina Games. Recognized as one of the most decorated ice dance pairs, the married American duo is determined to secure the top spot in their individual discipline.

The couple approaches each competition with a winning mindset, backed by their extensive experience and trust in their capabilities. They emphasize the significance of this fourth Olympic appearance, acknowledging it could be their last.

Their program for the Olympics is based on a rendition of the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black,' chosen for its emotional impact and the creative challenge it presents. Chock and Bates aim to push boundaries in their routine while experiencing and enjoying this special opportunity to the fullest.

