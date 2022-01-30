The following are the top/expected stories at 2145 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Women's AFC Asian Cup matches in Mumbai and Pune.

*ISL match between between Kerala blasters and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.

*Updated report of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BAD-ODISHA-3RD LD IND Teenager Unnati claims women's singles title, unseeded George wins men's competition Cuttack, Jan 30 (PTI) Teenager Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament as she beat compatriot Smit Toshniwal in straight games to claim the women's singles title while unseeded Kiran George emerged triumphant in men's singles final of Odisha Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-COMMENTS Whenever someone is down, we all come together to lift them up: Dhull Coolidge (Antigua), Jan 30 (PTI) India skipper Yash Dhull says the team stuck together to tide over a tumultuous phase and reach the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup, following multiple COVID positive cases in the squad.

SPO-CRI-IND-RESERVES Tamil Nadu players Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore to join as Team India reserves for Windies series New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Rising T20 sensation M Shahrukh Khan and his state-mate, orthodox left-arm spinner Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore, will be joining the Indian white-ball team as stand-by players for the upcoming six-match series against the West Indies.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ASHES England, Australia settle for thrilling draw in women's Ashes Test Canberra, Jan 30 (PTI) In a fantastic advertisement for women's Test cricket, England hung on for a dramatic draw as their Ashes contest against Australia came to a thrilling finish on the last session of the fourth and final day here.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-KOHLI-ROOT Virat Kohli is a successful captain and Joe Root is a poor captain: Ian Chappell Sydney, Jan 30 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell has found Virat Kohli to be an exceptional captain who has carried the Indian team to a higher level and considered England's Joe Root a ''fine batter but poor captain''.

SPO-CRI-STARC-IPL Not wanting to spend 22 weeks in bio-bubble, Starc opts out of IPL auction Melbourne, Jan 30 (PTI) Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he opted out of the IPL auction at the last minute as he did not want to spend another 22 weeks in a bio-bubble.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-IND India will look to build on their recent showings in FIH Pro League, say coach and captain Muscat, Jan 30 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team will look to build on its bronze medal-winning showing in the Asia Cup when the side makes its debut in the FIH Pro League, chief coach Janneke Schopman and captain Savita said on Sunday.

SPO-OLY-WINTER-ARIF Skier Arif Khan eyes top-30 finish at Beijing Winter Olympics Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Beijing Winter Olympics-bound Indian skier Arif Khan, who will participate in two events, is aiming a modest top-30 finish in the showpiece which begins on Friday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-SA-REPLACEMENT U-19 WC: Herrmann approved as replacement for Stephenson in SA squad Dubai, Jan 30 (PTI) The ICC has confirmed that its event technical committee of the U-19 men's World Cup has approved Ronan Herrmann as a replacement for Joshua Stephenson in the South Africa squad.

SPO-TENNIS-TATA-LD MUSETTI I will try to go as far as I can and get confidence back: Musetti Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Emerging Italian star Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday said he is keen to make his mark in his debut appearance at the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, which begins here on Monday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL Arjun Deshwal shines as Jaipur Panthers hammer Patna Pirates 51-30 Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they thrashed Patna Pirates 51-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-LPGA-ADITI Aditi shoots 76 on tough day, drops to tied 17th Boca Raton (Florida), Jan 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok dropped to tied 17th on a very difficult day for scoring, when it was both chilly and windy, at the Gainbridge LPGA here.

SPO-CHESS-TATA-IND Gujrathi loses to Mamedyarov, Carlsen wins title with a round to spare Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands), Jan 30 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters chess here to jointly occupy the sixth place.

SPO-GOLF-FARMERS-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes tied 46th at Farmers Insurance Open San Diego (US), Jan 30 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri began the final day with a superb 36-foot putt for birdie and added two more on front nine, but bogeys on second and ninth ensured a tied 46th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open here.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-ASIAN-AUS-KOREA Ji's late strike stuns Australia, sends South Korea into Asian Cup semifinals and World Cup Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Riding Ji So-yun's late long-range stunner, South Korea halted the Australian juggernaut with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals of the Women's Asian Cup and book a 2023 FIFA World Cup spot here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-ASIAN-LD JAPAN Japan, China set up Asian Cup semifinal clash after booking FIFA World Cup tickets Navi Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Defending champions Japan and China on Sunday won their respective matches to set up an Asian Cup semifinal clash and ensure qualification for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

SPO-CHESS-IND-ERIGAISI Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi wins Tata Steel Challengers event with a round to spare Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands), Jan 30 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi won the Tata Steel Challengers event with a round to spare after a draw with Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic in the 12th and penultimate round here.

