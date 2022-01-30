Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 30

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:15 PM ET on Sunday: NFL Sunday's schedule AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3 p.m. NFC Championship Game: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m. - - Report: Tom Brady has $15M reasons to delay retirement Tom Brady has about 15 million reasons not to confirm his reported retirement for a few more days. According to Spotrac, the one-year extension that the quarterback signed last March with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included a $20 million signing bonus, with $15 million to be paid on Feb. 4. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY-BONUS, Field Level Media - - Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu off injury report, to play Sunday The Kansas City Chiefs removed the injury designation for safety Tyrann Mathieu, clearing him to play in Sunday's AFC Championship clash with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-MATHIEU, Field Level Media - - Report: Packers to promote Adam Stenavich to OC The Green Bay Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to the role of offensive coordinator, NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-STENAVICH, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Sunday's schedule L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m. Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m. - - Coach: LeBron James out 'as long as the swelling is there' Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to Los Angeles to begin treatment on his left knee, coach Frank Vogel said Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES, Field Level Media - - - - NHL Sunday's schedule Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m. Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m. - - Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon to miss All-Star Game Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon underwent surgery on his broken nose and will sit out next weekend's All-Star Game, head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-COL-MACKINNON, Field Level Media - - Canadiens D David Savard (ankle) out eight weeks Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard is expected to be sidelined eight weeks with a right ankle injury. HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-SAVARD, Field Level Media - - Kings D Mikey Anderson (upper body) lands on IR The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Mikey Anderson on injured reserve Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ANDERSON, Field Level Media - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule No. 16 Ohio State at No. 9 Purdue, Noon No. 22 Marquette at No. 17 Providence, 12:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 11 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m. Colorado at Washington State, 10 p.m. - - - - SOCCER Sunday's schedule USMNT at Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, 3 p.m. - - - - Rapids' Lucas Esteves accused of spitting blood at SKC player The Colorado Rapids deny that defender Lucas Esteves intentionally spit blood at a Sporting Kansas City player during Saturday's Desert Showcase exhibition in Tucson, Ariz. SOCCER-MLS-CLR-SKC-ESTEVES, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF Sunday's schedule LPGA -- Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio - - - - TENNIS Sunday's schedule ATP -- Australian Open - - - - ESPORTS Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022, Last match: 3:30 p.m. LCS Lock-In tournament (preseason), Final: 3:30 p.m. eMLS League Series 2, Semifinals and final: 3 p.m.

- - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)