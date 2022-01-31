Left Menu

31-01-2022
Holder's fifer helps West Indies defeat England in fifth T20I, clinch series 3-2
West Indies in action against England (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Jason Holder's fifer and Akeal Hosein's four-wicket haul helped West Indies defeat England by 17 runs in the fifth and final T20I here at the Kensington Oval on Monday. With this win, West Indies won the five-match series 3-2.

Chasing 180, only James Vince got going for England with the bat as he played a 55-run knock from 35 balls. Sam Billings also chipped in with a 41-run inning, but it did not prove enough as West Indies kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Holder and Hosein were the standout performers and the duo ensured that the hosts end up winning the series.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell played unbeaten knocks of 41 and 35 to help West Indies post 179/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For England, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone returned with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: West Indies 179/4 (Kieron Pollard 41*, Rovman Powell 35*; Adil Rashid 2-17); England 162 all out (James Vince 55, Sam Billings 41; Jason Holder 5-27). (ANI)

