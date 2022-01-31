Left Menu

Enjoying victory but will be focusing on next game now: Bengaluru FC's Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli urged his team to enjoy the victory over rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday and go into the next match with a positive mindset.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:19 IST
Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli (Photo: Twitter/Bengaluru FC). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli urged his team to enjoy the victory over rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday and go into the next match with a positive mindset. The Blues recorded a 1-0 win over the Blasters thanks to a Roshan Naorem free-kick and climbed into the top four on the back of an unbeaten run that stretched to eight matches with this triumph.

"The idea was to win the game. That was clear. When you see the 90 minutes, we had more chances to win the game. But it was an eager match in midfield, with a lot of second balls. But we should have scored the second goal to have more calmness at the end of the match," said Marco Pezzaiuoli in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website. "I think we have been doing well from the beginning of the season. We were a bit unlucky but we don't think about the fourth position now. We think about this win. We enjoy the game, we enjoy the three points and from tomorrow onwards we focus on the next match because it's coming soon. Just now we had three games in seven days," he added.

The head coach further praised Roshan Naorem and said that he is a player who is very young and trying to improve at every step. "He did well in the second half. He had created a chance in the first half for Prince Ibara. When he dribbled inside the ball, he did well but unfortunately Danish missed the ball. It was a good combination play. He is doing well, he is training but he also needs to be normal. It's very important as he knows he is not ready for everything yet. He needs to still improve, he is a young guy but is doing well and trying to take more steps upwards," said the head coach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

