Women's Ashes: Megan Schutt to return in ODIs, confirms Australia coach Mott

Australia women's coach Matthew Mott on Monday confirmed that pacer Megan Schutt will definitely feature in the playing XI for the upcoming Women's Ashes ODIs, beginning Thursday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 31-01-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 08:24 IST
Australia pacer Megan Schutt (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Australia women's coach Matthew Mott on Monday confirmed that pacer Megan Schutt will definitely feature in the playing XI for the upcoming Women's Ashes ODIs, beginning Thursday. Schutt, who is currently ranked as number three ODI bowler in the world missed the recently-concluded Women's Ashes Test and her omission shocked everyone.

"She'd kill me if she didn't come back in for these three ODIs. She's been fantastic around this decision (to miss the Test). We communicated pretty early that it wasn't going to be in her best interests," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying. "I think the medical team have worked on her really well. She'll definitely come back in for the first couple of ODIs and hopefully all three and hopefully lead that World Cup really well," he added.

Australia needs to win just one of the three ODIs to retain the Ashes. If Southern Stars manage to win two ODIs, then they will win the series outright.

Australia Ashes squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vc), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland. (ANI)

