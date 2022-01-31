Soccer-Free agent Eriksen joins Brentford
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:32 IST
Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Ajax Amsterdam
- Christian Eriksen
- Denmark
- Brentford
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Premier League: Fernandes left frustrated after United let 'result escape' against Villa
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Soccer-Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Premier League: Burnley's rearranged fixture against Watford postponed