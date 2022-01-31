Left Menu

Soccer-Free agent Eriksen joins Brentford

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:32 IST
Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.

