Women's Ashes Test: So proud of how we put ourselves out there, says Knight

England skipper Heather Knight on Monday said that she is proud about how her team presented themselves and performed in the one-off Women's Ashes Test against Australia. The one-off Test between Australia and England in the Women's Ashes ended as a draw here at the Manuka Oval on Sunday. The hosts fell just one wicket short of bowling out England in the fourth innings while the visitors fell 12-run short of chasing down a record total.

"Still haven't quite processed the last 4 days... An unbelievable game to be involved in with so many plot twists. Gutted we couldn't pull of the win, but so proud of how we put ourselves out there and nearly made it. Test match cricket," tweeted Knight. Knight scored 216 runs in the Test, including an unbeaten 168-run knock in the first innings. As a result, she was adjudged as Player of the Match. Katherine Brunt also put in good performance as she took eight wickets in the match.

Australia and England will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 3. (ANI)

