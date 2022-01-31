Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD
Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Championship
- Finland
- Bengaluru
- Eriksen
- Europe
- Christian Eriksen
- Denmark
ALSO READ
Bengaluru is home to 40 pc of India's Unicorns, Soonicorns: MP Tejasvi Surya
PKL: Defenders shine as Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
Jaipur hold Tamil Thalaivas to thrilling tie, Patna Pirates win against Bengaluru Bulls
Rachel Zegler apologises for doing dramatic reading of Britney Spears' Twitter note about Jamie Lynn
Christian Eriksen reportedly offered six-month contract by Brentford