Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD

Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)