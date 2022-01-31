Left Menu

Road Safety World Series 2022 to be played across four venues in India

The Road Safety World Series which features legends of the game will be played across four venues in India this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:28 IST
Road Safety World Series 2022 to be played across four venues in India
Former India batter Yuvraj Singh (Photo/ Road Safety World Series Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vishesh Roy The Road Safety World Series which features legends of the game will be played across four venues in India this year.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that the tournament will be played across four venues and the organizers are looking to start the tournament in the last week of February. "Yes, we are looking to stage the tournament across four venues -- Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Indore. The matches at Lucknow will only be held after March 10 as elections in Uttar Pradesh would be over by then," the source said.

"Right now, we are looking to stage the tournament in between February and March. We are looking to kickstart it in the last week of February and the finals would be over by last week of March," the source added. Road Safety World Series' inaugural edition saw participation from teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Cricket legends from these nations set the pitch on fire and it was India legends that won the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar. Last season, Irfan Pathan, Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh had all shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur.

In the finals of the last season, India Legends had defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022