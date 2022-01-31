Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 1102 BURNLEY SIGN FORWARD WEGHORST
Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year contract. British media reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.12 million). 0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD
Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.
