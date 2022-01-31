Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Left Menu

0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:49 IST
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 1102 BURNLEY SIGN FORWARD WEGHORST

Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year contract. British media reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.12 million). 0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD

Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June. "I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

