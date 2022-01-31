The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * Stories related to West Indies' white-ball tour of India.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-KOHLI No more the captain, Kohli talks about contributing more as a batter New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Citing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as example, Virat Kohli says one doesn't need to be a captain of a team to be a leader and now that he is not the India skipper, he might contribute more as the side's batting mainstay.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-PROLEAGUE-IND On debut, India drub China 7-1 in Women's FIH Pro League Muscat, Jan 31 (PTI) Sushila Chanu scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team made a grand debut at the FIH Pro League, hammering China 7-1 in the first game of the two-leg tie here on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-TATA Yuki comes from behind to win first round at Tata Open Maharashtra Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri registered a sensational come-from-behind win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the men's singles opening round of the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament here on Monday.

SPO-KABADDI-PKL Giants beat Steelers in PKL Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar helped Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-T20-IND-WI-LD SQUAD Fitness woes keep Hetmyer out as Windies name squad for T20Is against India St John's, Jan 31 (PTI) The big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer remained unavailable due to fitness issues as the West Indies named a 16-member squad for the T20 series against India, keeping faith in the outfit that defeated England in a five-match home contest earlier this month.

SPO-CRI-PONTING-KOHLI It may be easier for Kohli to break batting records without responsibility of captaincy: Ponting Dubai, Jan 31 (PTI) Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Pointing says he was ''shocked'' at Virat Kohli recently stepping down from Test captaincy but suggested that he must have taken the decision in his bid to do better with the bat and break some records.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-AFG-ENG-PREVIEW After dramatic entry into U-19 WC and win in quarters, Afghanistan seek history against England North Sound (Antigua), Jan 31 (PTI) Their late arrival in the Caribbean had forced the ICC to rework the fixtures of their group matches but Afghanistan, with their magnificent run to the semifinals of U-19 World Cup, ensured the tweaking by the apex body was worth it, even if it meant rescheduling as many as four matches.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-LD SCHEDULE Ranji Trophy league phase set to be held from February 16 to March 5 New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Red ball domestic cricket in India will make a much-awaited return after two years when the league stage of the Ranji Trophy is held from February 16 to March 5, as per the revised scheduled prepared by the BCCI.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH-LD AWARD Sreejesh becomes second Indian to win World Games Athlete of the Year Award New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Monday won the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year for his 2021 performances, becoming only the second Indian to receive the accolade.

SPO-CRI-SL-VIRUS SL pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of team's T20I tour of Australia Colombo, Jan 31 (PTI) Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of Australia starting next week, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

SPO-GOLF-LPGA-ADITI Aditi finishes T-13 as Lydia Ko wins title at Gainbridge Boca Raton (US), Jan 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got her 2022 season off to a solid start with a T-13 finish at the Gainbridge LPGA here.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI-CHHANGTE Mumbai City FC seal loan move for Lallianzuala Chhangte Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Monday said that the club has reached an agreement with Chennaiyin FC for the loan of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-GM Dhiraj Malhotra resigns as BCCI General Manager, likely to head back to Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Dhiraj Malhotra, BCCI's General Manager for Game Development, has resigned from the post and is likely to head back to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-GOA-ODISHA ISL: Goa aim to arrest slide as Odisha look to steady ship Bambolim, Jan 31 (PTI) Winless in four games, FC Goa will be eager to arrest the slide when they take on Odisha FC, who will also be keen to steady their ship, in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-SL-SA Sri Lanka advance to 5th place play off, Uganda beat Scotland to finish 13th North Sound, Jan 31 (PTI) Captain Dunith Wellalage led from the front as Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by 65 runs to advance to the fifth place play-off at the ICC U-19 men’s World Cup here.

