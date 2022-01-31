Soccer-Bale's passion for golf lands him role as R&A ambassador

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale has taken his love of golf to the next level by agreeing to become a global ambassador for the Royal and Ancient (R&A), the sport's governing body said on Monday. Bale's enthusiasm for golf was often mocked by fans in Spain as injuries frequently kept the Real Madrid star away from the football pitch but rarely proved a problem when it came to playing on the greens.

The 32-year-old had even questioned critics of his golf hobby and became the subject of fan backlash when he posed with a banner reading 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that Order' after Wales qualified for the 2020 European Championship. "Gareth's passion for golf is clear for everyone to see and he will play an influential role in supporting the new golfer initiatives we are working on," Phil Anderto, Chief Development Officer at the R&A, said in a statement.

"We want to reach new audiences who are not yet aware of golf's many great benefits, including health and wellbeing. "(We) believe that role models like Gareth can help inspire more women and young people into the sport and enhance golf's reputation with millions of followers worldwide."

Bale has not featured for Real Madrid since August last year due to injuries and his contract with the Spanish club ends in June. He will join Irish singer Niall Horan in backing a drive to encourage more people to play golf, broaden its appeal and boost its image, the R&A added.

"Golf is an amazing sport and it has always been an ambition of mine to encourage more people to take it up," Bale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)