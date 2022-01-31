Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus sign Switzerland’s Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Juventus from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a permanent deal until 2026, the Italian club announced on Monday. A Juventus statement said that the deal was "reached for a consideration of 4.5 million euros payable in three financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs for a total amount of 4.1 million euros." "Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30, 2026," it added. Zakaria becomes the Juve's third signing of the January transfer window.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:21 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign Switzerland’s Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Juventus from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a permanent deal until 2026, the Italian club announced on Monday.

A Juventus statement said that the deal was "reached for a consideration of 4.5 million euros payable in three financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs for a total amount of 4.1 million euros." "Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30, 2026," it added.

Zakaria becomes the Juve's third signing of the January transfer window. They bought Serie A's joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina last week, before adding Frosinone defender Federico Gatti earlier on Monday, who will stay with the Serie B club for the remainder of the season.

Zakaria joined Gladbach from Swiss side Young Boys in July 2017, and went on to make 146 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, in Germany. The former Servette midfielder also established himself as a key member of the Switzerland national team in that time and has 40 caps for his country, including appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

"Denis has had an important role in pushing the move through," said Gladbach's vice president Rainer Bonhof. "He made it clear to us that he wanted to change clubs and also let us know that he wanted to give Borussia a transfer fee for the move. This made sense from our end in terms of the financial implications of the deal, so we agreed to the deal."

Zakaria could make his Juventus debut against Hellas Verona on Sunday. The Turin club are currently fifth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
3
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022