Left Menu

Liam Dawson to replace Stirling in Islamabad United's squad for 2nd leg of PSL 2022

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling will be available for the first five matches for Islamabad United in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:50 IST
Liam Dawson to replace Stirling in Islamabad United's squad for 2nd leg of PSL 2022
Paul Stirling (Photo/ Cricket Ireland Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling will be available for the first five matches for Islamabad United in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL). England all-rounder Liam Dawson will replace Stirling for the second leg of the PSL.

"Update: Paul Stirling will be available for the first 5 matches of this season's #HBLPSL. He will leave for national duty after that. @daws128will join Islamabad United for the second leg of this tournament as his replacement," Islamabad United tweeted. Last week, Islamabad United's PSL 2022 campaign got off to a firing start with a commanding win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad overhauled 169-run target on the back of a blazing partnership worth 112 in 9.4 overs between the two. Stirling recorded Islamabad United's fastest 50, breaching the landmark in just 18 balls. He spanked seven fours and three sixes in his 25-ball 57 After Stirling was run out, Hales continues to score briskly. He raced to 82 not out off 54, hitting 13 fours and a six, as Islamabad chased down the target with 25 balls spare.

That Peshawar Zalmi had posted 168 was because of a remarkable 70 not out off 46 by Sherfane Rutherford. The left-handed batter helped Peshawar stage a recovery after walking in to bat with his team at a precarious 35 for four. He was supported by Ben Cutting (26 off 17) in the death as the two added 51 in 29 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022