Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Afghanistan has acknowledged firing anti-aircraft rounds at Pakistani jets over Kabul. This development follows weeks of mounting unrest, fueled by mutual accusations between the neighboring countries.

The recent violence highlights deep-rooted hostilities exacerbated by geopolitics, drawing concern from a host of international players, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who have advocated for peaceful resolution and mediation.

As the conflict rages along a contentious border, the world watches closely. Afghanistan denies Pakistani accusations of harboring insurgents, emphasizing the need for dialogue amid a highly charged atmosphere.