Border Tensions: Afghanistan Fires Back at Pakistan Amid Regional Instability

Afghanistan responded to Pakistani air strikes with anti-aircraft fire in Kabul after accusations of harboring militants. This escalation has heightened fears of prolonged conflict, involving regional powers and diplomatic calls for restraint. Both countries report significant casualties, and international bodies urge dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Afghanistan has acknowledged firing anti-aircraft rounds at Pakistani jets over Kabul. This development follows weeks of mounting unrest, fueled by mutual accusations between the neighboring countries.

The recent violence highlights deep-rooted hostilities exacerbated by geopolitics, drawing concern from a host of international players, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who have advocated for peaceful resolution and mediation.

As the conflict rages along a contentious border, the world watches closely. Afghanistan denies Pakistani accusations of harboring insurgents, emphasizing the need for dialogue amid a highly charged atmosphere.

